BREAKING: Morgan Heritage lead singer Peter Anthony Morgan dies

Grammy award-winning Reggae band Morgan Heritage is in mourning following the death of their lead singer Peter Anthony Morgan.

Peter passed away on February 25, 2024 according to a family statement.

The famous reggae group boasts of a number of albums under it’s belt which include: Miracles (1994)

Protect Us Jah (1997)

One Calling (1998)

Don’t Haffi Dread (1999)

Live In Europe! (2000)

More Teachings (2001)

Three In One (2003)

Live In Amsterdam! (2003)

Morgan Heritage Family and Friends, Vol. 1 (2004)

Morgan Heritage Family and Friends, Vol. 2 (2005)

Morgan Heritage Family and Friends, Vol. 3 (2005)

Full Circle (2005)

Live – Another Rockaz Moment (2006)

Mission In Progress (2008)

Journey Thus Far – Best of (2009)

Here Come the Kings (2013), VP

Strictly Roots (2015) Music Album

Avrakedabra (2017), Cool To Be Conscious Music Group

Loyalty (2019), CTBC Music Group/Membran 7 Empire