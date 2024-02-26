Categories: Zim Latest

BREAKING: Morgan Heritage lead singer Peter Anthony Morgan dies

Grammy award-winning Reggae band Morgan Heritage is in mourning following the death of their lead singer Peter Anthony Morgan.

Peter passed away on February 25, 2024 according to a family statement.

The famous reggae group boasts of a number of albums under it’s belt which include: Miracles (1994)
Protect Us Jah (1997)
One Calling (1998)
Don’t Haffi Dread (1999)
Live In Europe! (2000)
More Teachings (2001)
Three In One (2003)
Live In Amsterdam! (2003)
Morgan Heritage Family and Friends, Vol. 1 (2004)
Morgan Heritage Family and Friends, Vol. 2 (2005)
Morgan Heritage Family and Friends, Vol. 3 (2005)
Full Circle (2005)
Live – Another Rockaz Moment (2006)
Mission In Progress (2008)
Journey Thus Far – Best of (2009)
Here Come the Kings (2013), VP
Strictly Roots (2015) Music Album
Avrakedabra (2017), Cool To Be Conscious Music Group
Loyalty (2019), CTBC Music Group/Membran 7 Empire

Share
26th February 2024

Recent Posts

Those lying on country’s food security should be declared enemies of state- Mzembi

Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Walter Mzembi says those who lie about the country's food… Read More

26th February 2024

Zimbabwean gvt urged to respect, protect lawyers’ rights

The Zimbabwean government has been implored to respect and protect lawyers, and reminded that independent… Read More

26th February 2024

ZANU PF MP fined US$300, ordered to vacate farm he acquired using fake papers

Karoi magistrate Moreblessing Makati on Friday fined ZANU PF Hurungwe East legislator Chenjerai Kangausaru and… Read More

26th February 2024

Kembo Mohadi attends Shepherd Bushiri’s birthday in Malawi, pictures go viral

online Read More

26th February 2024

Mystery Unraveled: Lorraine Guyo’s Birthday Bash Unveils Her Secret Boyfriend

In the swirl of Lorraine Guyo's recent birthday revelries, it wasn't just the delectable creations… Read More

26th February 2024

Burkina Faso President issues decree to allow citizens to report corruption cases direct to him

Burkina Faso President Captain Ibrahim Traore has issued a decree allowing citizens to report corruption… Read More

26th February 2024