Zim CIO Minister Owen “Mudha” Ncube hit with US sanctions

The US Government has imposed sanctions on Zimbabwe’s state security minister, Owen Ncube, over what it says is credible information of his involvement in “gross violations of human rights,” U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

Pompeo said in a statement that Donald Trump’s administration was troubled by the “Zimbabwean government’s use of state-sanctioned violence against” protesters, opposition leaders and labor leaders.

Below is the full statement from Mike Pompeo.