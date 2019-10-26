Air Zimbabwe resume South Africa flights

Following the impound of Air Zimbabwe’s only functional plane in South Africa over unpaid fees, the national carrier has resumed normal operation. In a statement released this evening, Air Zimbabwe apologised for the inconvenience and assured passengers that flight schedules have returned to normal.

Full text below:

Air Zimbabwe is pleased to inform its valued clients and other stakeholders of the resumption of its normal flight schedule for both domestic and regional routes effective 25 October 2019. starting with flight UM462 JNB/HRE.

This follows disruptions which occurred as a result of the aircraft being grounded at OR Tambo International Airport between Wednesday evening 23 October 2019 and Friday afternoon 25 October 2019. The disruption affected passengers who were on scheduled flights HRE/JNB,HRE and HRE/BUQ/VFA/HRE.

The National Airline wishes to sincerely apologise to all i. valued passengers for all inconveniences caused.

Air Zimbabwe wishes to thank and appreciate all its valued passengers for their patience. understanding and continued patronage of the National Airline.