The Ministry would like to report that two of the PCR tests done in Bulawayo on the 28th of April 2020 were positive for COVID-19. Today, a total of 355 tests were done as shown in table 1 below, giving a total of 7 642 screening and diagnostic tests done to date. All the PCR tests done in Bulawayo today were negative for COVID-19. Of the PCR tests done in Harare today, six were positive for COVID-19. More details on these cases will be given in tomorrow’s update.

Distribution of tests done today

Mat. South – 25

Mat North – 10

Bulawayo – 98

Mash. Central – 11

Harare – 211

Total – 355

Therefore, to date, Zimbabwe now has forty confirmed cases including five recoveries and four deaths.

Matebeleland Noth – 1

Bulawayo – 12

Harare – 19

Mashonaland East 5

Mashonaland West – 3

Total – 40

Case #33 is a 70-year-old male resident of Bulawayo, who returned from the United Kingdom on 18 March 2020. He was tested for COVID-19 as a contact to Case #14. Currently, he is stable, with mild disease.

Case #34 is a 27-year-old male resident of Bulawayo, with no recent history of travel. He was tested for COVID-19 as a contact to Case a 33. Currently, he is also stable, with mild disease.

Both cases arc recovering under self-isolation at home.

The Ministry continues to be on HIGH alert to the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to be guided by the COVID-I9 containment strategy which is based on intensified active surveillance, timely use detection, testing, isolation and management of all COVID-19 cases.

Further, the the Ministry would like to remind the nation, that the most effective wats to protect yourself and others against COVID-19 are to practise good personal hygiene and exercise social distancing.