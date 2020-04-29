A police officer who recently gave one stranger a lift in the night and took him to a shebeen in Mucheke where they bought beer before picking up sex workers, has found himself in misery after the stranger stole his car, TellZim reports.

Constable Misery Kupakunoyamura (27), who is a based at Masvingo Central Police Station, was driving his Nissan Sunny past Rujeko A shops at around 21:00hrs on April 15 when he gave the stranger a lift.

The two became immediate buddies and they drove to an illegal beer joint in Mucheke where they enjoyed some drinks before going back to Kupakunoyamura’s place in Rujeko in the company of two sex workers.

Later in the night, they went back to the shebeen to buy more drinks which they enjoyed with their ladies before retiring for the night.

Early the following morning on April 16, Kupakunoyamura woke up intending to collect some cash he had left in the car, only to be shocked upon realizing that the car was not there and his new friend was nowhere to be found.

He got back into the house and asked one of the ladies about what had happened, only for her to profess ignorance.

A total of $1000, the police officer’s identity documents and other particulars were in the car.

Kupakunoyamura only reported the matter to the police the following day after all spirited attempts to quietly track the stranger failed.

