Gweru Bensam flats shooting: Lover Businessman kills suspected wife snatcher along with girlfriend

A prominent car dealer in Gweru, Peter Dube last night opened fire on four people, killing two and injuring the other two including his wife Nyasha Nharingo following a domestic dispute at their residence in the central business district.

The deceased man has only been identified as Shelton while his girlfriend has been identified as Gamuchirai Madungwe (30).

Dube accused Chinhango of having an affair with his wife Nyasha.

CommunityTalk has it on record that circumstances leading to the bloody shooting emanated from a dispute where Dube got wind that his wife, sister and the now two deceased had traveled to Masvingo to collect Nyaradzo’s passport without his knowledge.

“This did not go well with Dube since he was suspecting infidelity,” said a close friend to the couple. “At around 2000hrs, Dube armed with an unknown type of firearm went to number 11 Bensam Flats Main Street where an argument ensued accusing his second wife of having an affair with Shelton. “Dube then went downstairs and shot Shelton who was seated in the car once on the head and he is reported to have died instantly,” CommuTalk is further told.

Dube is reported to have gone upstairs where he met Shelton’s girlfriend, Madungwe and shot her on the chest and also reportedly died on the spot.

“He went back upstairs where he met Gamuchirai on the door and shot her on the chest and she died before proceeding to shoot Nyasha on the neck, also shooting Nyaradzo on the head and are battling for life at Gweru Provincial Hospital,” a friend further narrated.

The accused’s young brother Advance Dube and first wife Jestina Chawana witnessed the incident and are the ones who made the report.

Police were busy barricading the block of flats while dispersing crowds that had gathered at the scene. Police attending the scene said the suspect, Dube has since gone in hiding but his mobile phone was still ringing without being answered.

When The Herald visited the scene this morning, a body was still lying on the tarmac while the other, believed to Gamuchirai Shoko, was lying on the staircase in a block of flats in the CBD where the incident occurred.

