President Emmerson Mnangagwa is today expected to commission University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Nick Mangwana has confirmed the development.

“Today, President Mnangagwa will commission the University of Zimbabwe Agro-Industrial Park.

“The park was built in record time. Ground for the site was first cleared in February 2020 and the building of the park was completed in December 2020,” said Mangwana.

