Categories: Zim Latest

Zim boxer Gorimbo wins UFC, beats Pete Rodriguez in just 32 seconds

Boxer Temba Gorimbo faced Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 85 event at the APEX.

The Zimbabwean fighter showed his spirit in the opening seconds winning the match by a knock out in just 32 seconds.

Commenting on Gorimbo’s win 2023 presidential candidate Elizabeth Valerio said:

“It’s marvelous to see our very own #UFC fighter, Themba Gorimbo, winning on a global stage.

“His heart for the people of #Zimbabwe is an immeasurable virtue.. something many of us need to learn.

“Our sports system failed him, and he had to be assisted abroad – proof that when resources are channeled to develop young people, they can become assets for the benefit of many.

“Congratulations, champ! Keep on fighting.”

Zwnews

Share
5th February 2024

Recent Posts

King Charles Battling Cancer, Says Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has announced that Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of… Read More

6th February 2024

RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 7/2024 results, latest prices

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the gold coins and digital tokens Issue… Read More

5th February 2024

Transport minister Mhona tours Mbudzi Roundabout, amid reports that funds were stolen

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona today led a Media Tour of the… Read More

5th February 2024

Chamisa has dictatorial power to decide for everyone, this is not good, says Chin’ono

Political activist and renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says it is not good for any… Read More

5th February 2024

We will not abuse our two-thirds majority in parliament, says ZANU PF

ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira says the ruling party will not abuse… Read More

5th February 2024

CCZ warns of further price hikes, as Zimdollar sinks deeper

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has warned of further price hikes following government’s decision… Read More

5th February 2024