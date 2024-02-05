Zim boxer Gorimbo wins UFC, beats Pete Rodriguez in just 32 seconds

Boxer Temba Gorimbo faced Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 85 event at the APEX.

The Zimbabwean fighter showed his spirit in the opening seconds winning the match by a knock out in just 32 seconds.

Commenting on Gorimbo’s win 2023 presidential candidate Elizabeth Valerio said:

“It’s marvelous to see our very own #UFC fighter, Themba Gorimbo, winning on a global stage.

“His heart for the people of #Zimbabwe is an immeasurable virtue.. something many of us need to learn.

“Our sports system failed him, and he had to be assisted abroad – proof that when resources are channeled to develop young people, they can become assets for the benefit of many.

“Congratulations, champ! Keep on fighting.”

Zwnews