King Charles Battling Cancer, Says Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has announced that Britain’s King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of cancer, unrelated to prostate cancer, discovered during recent treatment for an enlarged prostate. While the specific type of cancer remains undisclosed, the King has initiated “regular treatments” as of Monday.

Despite the diagnosis, the palace reports that King Charles maintains a positive outlook on his treatment. He will temporarily step back from public engagements, with senior royals expected to take on his responsibilities. The King expressed his anticipation to resume full public duties as soon as possible.

Details regarding the stage of cancer or a prognosis are not disclosed at this time. The King personally informed both of his sons about the diagnosis, with Prince William staying in regular contact. Prince Harry, residing in the United States, spoke with his father and plans to visit him in the UK in the coming days.

At 75, the King returned to London from Sandringham in Norfolk on Monday morning for outpatient treatment. Despite pausing public events, he will continue fulfilling his constitutional role as the head of state, managing paperwork and private meetings.

In the event that the head of state is unable to carry out official duties, there is a constitutional mechanism. “Counsellors of state” can be appointed to stand in for the monarch, including Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward. Notably, Prince Harry and Prince Andrew, classified as non-working royals, are no longer part of this arrangement. Prince William had recently stepped back from public engagements temporarily to assist his wife, Catherine, the Princess of Wales, during her recovery from abdominal surgery.