RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 7/2024 results, latest prices

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the gold coins and digital tokens Issue 7 of 2024 results.
In a public notice, the central bank said a total of 13.35 kilogrammes of gold were purchased at the value of ZWL13 350 035.00.
RBZ also released the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens.
Zwnews
Buckingham Palace has announced that Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of… Read More
Boxer Temba Gorimbo faced Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas… Read More
Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona today led a Media Tour of the… Read More
Political activist and renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says it is not good for any… Read More
ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira says the ruling party will not abuse… Read More
The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has warned of further price hikes following government’s decision… Read More