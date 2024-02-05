Categories: Zim Latest

RBZ Gold-backed Digital Tokens Issue No. 7/2024 results, latest prices

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has released the gold coins and digital tokens Issue 7 of 2024 results.

In a public notice, the central bank said a total of 13.35 kilogrammes of gold were purchased at the value of ZWL13 350 035.00.

RBZ also released the latest prices for gold coins and digital tokens.

Zwnews

Share
5th February 2024

Recent Posts

King Charles Battling Cancer, Says Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace has announced that Britain's King Charles has been diagnosed with a form of… Read More

6th February 2024

Zim boxer Gorimbo wins UFC, beats Pete Rodriguez in just 32 seconds

Boxer Temba Gorimbo faced Pete Rodriguez in a welterweight preliminary bout at Saturday’s UFC Vegas… Read More

5th February 2024

Transport minister Mhona tours Mbudzi Roundabout, amid reports that funds were stolen

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development, Felix Mhona today led a Media Tour of the… Read More

5th February 2024

Chamisa has dictatorial power to decide for everyone, this is not good, says Chin’ono

Political activist and renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono says it is not good for any… Read More

5th February 2024

We will not abuse our two-thirds majority in parliament, says ZANU PF

ZANU-PF Director for Information and Publicity Farai Marapira says the ruling party will not abuse… Read More

5th February 2024

CCZ warns of further price hikes, as Zimdollar sinks deeper

The Consumer Council of Zimbabwe (CCZ) has warned of further price hikes following government’s decision… Read More

5th February 2024