Family opens up after soldier guns down wife, himself

The family members of the woman who was gunned down by her estranged soldier husband have spoken out following the horrific crime. Evelyn Madawo (25) died after she was shot in the head by Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) soldier Aaron Taurai Mlambo. Mlambo committed suicide after committing the dastardly act and shooting his mother-in-law Nomari Madawo. However, Nomari is recovering at Chitungwiza Central Hospital.

Pedzisayi Kaguru, spokesperson for the berevead family spoke to H-Metro saying,

It is sad that my son-in-law decided to end his issues with my daughter in such a horrific manner. The two separated a month ago and I have been requesting Mlambo to come and meet our family in order to solve the differences they had but to no avail. Ndakambofunga kuenda kunomuonera kubasa kwake ndichifunga kuti semunhu anga akangobvisa tsvakirai kuno iye ava nemwana anemakore matatu ainyara kutevera mudzimai wake.

Kaguru went on to say that Mlambo had accosted Evelyn at her workplace and created a scene. Revealing more details of the incident.

She was threatened with death over the shouting she made when he ran away with her phone in town and was scared to meet him when he brought groceries at midnight. He came armed with a gun wrapped in a military sleeping bag and jumped over the precast wall before knocking the door. Upon seeing the maid he asked for Evelyn and when the maid opened the bedroom he followed her and shot Evelyn twice on her forehead. Another shot injured his mother-in-law.

Evelyn’s brother escaped by hiding under the bed for cover. The burial arrangements are yet to be announced.

Under the bed, how the soldier’s brother-in-law survived

The brother-in-law to the mad soldeir has opened up on how he escaped his in-law’s murderous intentions.

Tishen Madawo explained that only the Grace of God had saved him from being killed by Aaron Taurai Mlambo who later committed suicide after the brutal murder.

Speaking to local publication, H-Metro, Tishen narrated that Mlambo had threated to get back at him after the two had a physical altercation previously.

Narrating his ordeal, Tishen said,

I knew that Aaron wanted to attack me since he warned me the last time we fought. I had once beaten him up and he reported me to the police. Mushure mekunge ndamurova akataura kuti ndichadzoka kuzoparamura. The very moment he shot my sister those words replayed in my mind. I do not know how he got into our house I just heard his voice achiti ndauya kuzokupai chikafu chemwana. After a while, that is when he shot my sister and our mother. Pandakanzwa pfuti kurira ndanga ndiri mumba mandinororara ndakamhanyira kuhwanda pasi pemubhedha. After the scene, Aaron ran away. Zvakanditorera nguva kuti ndibude pasi pemubhedha pandanga ndiri nekuti ndaitya. I wanted to inform the police but I could not reach them. It is sad because my sister died leaving her daughter behind. At least our mother survived.

state media

hmetro