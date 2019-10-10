Zim begs Australia to support CommonWealth readmission

By Nyoni Peter
- 10th October 2019
sb moyoSB Moyo

Zimbabwe’s Foreign Affairs Minister, General  Sibusiso Moyo(rtd) has appealed to Australia to support the country’s Commonwealth readmission agenda.

In an article published in an Australian-based publication, the Spectator, the foreign Affairs Minister appealed to Commonwealth member states to support the Zimbabwean agenda.

He said:

But, ultimately, we cannot go it alone — and that’s why Zimbabwe now looks to Australia for support to expedite our re-admission to the Commonwealth. Put simply, our speed and capacity to complete reforms after Mugabe-era isolationism can be accelerated by our Commonwealth return.

The Commonwealth consists of 53 member states, nearly all of them former colonies of the British Empire.

Facebook Comments