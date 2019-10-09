UGANDA: Mnangagwa given the highest honour bestowed on any foreign leader..pics

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has been given the highest honour bestowed on any foreign leader, the Most Excellent Order of the Pearl of Africa-The Grand Master at Sironko where he was guest of honour at Uganda’s 57th independence anniversary.

Mnangagwa received the Award on Wednesday during the celebrations to mark 57 years since Uganda attained its Independence. The celebrations were held in the Eastern Ugandan district of Sironko.

Mnangagwa was invited by Ugandan despot Yoweri Museveni to attend the celebrations as chief guest.

As is the custom on Independence Day, the President recognizes different individuals for their contribution and service, by awarding them medals as provided for in the National Honors and Awards Act 2001.

Speaking upon receiving the Award, President Mnangagwa said;