Fani Maringwa who is father to former Dynamos midfield maestro, Football Union of Zimbabwe boss, Desmond Gazza Maringwa has died.

Maringwa who was 74 years old died at Kopje 24 Hour Hospital on August 25 due to Covid-19 complications, his son, Galven Maringwa told The Mirror.

“Our father contracted Covid-19 while in Chirumanzi and we transferred him to Masvingo and was admitted at Kopje 24 Hour Hospital where he died.

“He was the pillar of strength in the family, supportive and very hardworking. He worked very closely with all his children until they established their own families. We will miss his advice and leadership,” said Galven.

Maringwa was laid to rest at his homestead in Maringwa Village in Chirumanzi on August 26.

Maringwa had an illustrious career as a teacher where he spent 37 years moving from one province to another imparting knowledge to future generations.

He taught in Buhera, Mashamba among others and retired while at Shashe Primary in Chirumanzi and by the time of his death he was a communal farmer.

Maringwa is survived by his wife, nine children and several grandchildren.

themirror