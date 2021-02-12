Zimbabwean athletes are making a mark, raising the country flag high at the ongoing Paralympics Grand Prix World Championships in Dubai.

Margaret Bangajena won Zimbabwe’s first medal in the ongoing Paralympics Grand Prix World Championships in Dubai the day before yesterday in the T54 women’s 800m wheelchair racing.

Margaret did extremely well especially considering that her mother passed away while she was in camp before leaving for Dubai

Meanwhile, last evening, Zimbabwe athlete Albert Singele came 3rd, winning a bronze medal.

He also broke and set a new African Record at the World Para Athletics Grand Prix 2021 in Dubai.

-Zwnews