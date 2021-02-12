Former ZANU-PF Youths leader, Jim Kunaka had to spent another night in detention after last night Justice Tawanda Chitapi postponed delivery of his ruling on his bail appeal to Friday.

The Judge said the postponement was caused by shortage of personnel in the “typing pool” at the High Court.

Kunaka has been in detention since 24 December when he was arrested and charged for allegedly inciting people to participate in the July 31 anti-government protests.

Meanwhile, President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s administration has come under the microscope for allegedly persecuting dissent voices.

