Renowned academic Dr Rino Zhuwara who was Director of the Zimbabwe Film and Television School of Southern Africa (ZIFTESSA) has retired.

He is a former Executive Chairman of ZBC and former Chairman of the English Department at the UZ (1993 – 2002).

Dr Zhuwara has 3 children who include renown lawyer Advocate Zhuwara.

He has written and edited a number of books and which include one titled, “Media Democratisation and Identity.”

In 2007, the Information Ministry took over the management and control of Ziftessa from Unesco after the expiry of its contract with the Government of Zimbabwe, which mandated Ziftessa to train both film and video makers in content creation.

At some point, Ziftessa management said they were treated as a department in the Information ministry, adding it impacted negatively on their vision as a regional film school of Southern Africa.

Zwnews