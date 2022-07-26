The power utility, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) an arm of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has received a fleet of operational vehicles and cable faults locators.

Representing the Executive Chairman Dr Sidney Gata as he officially handed over the vehicles and advanced fault locators, Eliab Chikwenhere congratulated ZETDC for this milestone and outlined the breakdown of the received vehicles and cable fault locators.

“A milestone for ZETDC today as the company received a fleet of operational vehicles and fault locaters at a colourful event held at ZESA Enterprises premises,” said the distribution arm.

The utility expressed joy for receiving the vehicles and cable fault locators saying this will go a long way in motivating employees and eradicating the current challenges that the utility is facing in service delivery.

Zwnews