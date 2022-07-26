National police authorities have reported that a Bulawayo-based company recently lost US$11 542, ZAR 30 120 and ZWL$481 hard cash after some unknown assailants gained access into the firm’s offices.

While confirming the sad development on Twitter, the Zimbabwe Republic Police said:

“ZRP Donnington is investigating a case of unlawful entry into premises and theft which occurred on an unknown date between 22/07/22 and 25/07/22 at a company along Wakefield Road, Belmont, Bulawayo. “Unknown suspects cut zinc roofing sheets and ceiling to gain entry into the company’s offices. Whilst inside, the suspects ransacked the offices and stole US$11 542, ZAR 30 120 as well as ZWL$481 cash. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station”.

Zwnews