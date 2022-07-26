Two men have been nabbed, while their other accomplice is on the run after they reportedly killed a 25-year old Chinhoyi man who they attacked with wooden logs.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP), Elias Kavelele (25) died while admitted at a local medical institution yesterday.

Writing on Twitter, the ZRP said:

“Police in Chinhoyi are investigating a murder case in which Elias Kavelele (25) died on 25/07/22 whilst admitted at a local hospital after he was attacked with wooden logs by three suspects following an argument during a beer drinking binge at Chijaka shopping Centre.”

Added the ZRP:

“On 26/07/22 at around 0300 hours members of the Police manning a roadblock at the 123 km peg along Harare-Chirundu Road arrested Nyasha Lameck (20) and Evidence Lameck in connection with the case. The other suspect, Givemore Mhofu is on the run” “Meanwhile, Police in Mahuhwe are investigating a murder case in which Chisarure Chakwesha (92) was found dead with a deep cut on the head on 24/07/22 at Mazharo Village, Mbire. Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station. #notomurder,” said the police.

Zwnews