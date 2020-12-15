High Court judge Justice Edith Mushore has ordered the release of Hopewell Chin’ono’s passport.

The judge ruled that the passport should be released to the journalist for 21 days, so that he would travel outside the country for medical reasons.

Passing the ruling, justice Mushore has authorised Chin’ono to travel to South Africa for special medical attention from 18 December 2020 to 7 January 2021.

The judge ordered that Chin’ono should stay in Gauteng province for the duration of the period.

Chin’ono surrendered his passport to the state as one of his bail conditions.

Zwnews

