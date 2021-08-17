Poisoned late Kwekwe Member of Parliament, Masango Matambanadzo’s widow, Christine, has finally spoken on the impending by-elections to be held in the Midlands mining town.

Speaking to this publication at her base in Amaveni suburb over the weekend, the late MP’s widow also dismissed speculation insinuating that she has interests to contest in the next elections on the ticket of the National Patriotic Front (NPF)- a party which was represented by her late husband after he unceremoniously dumped the ruling Zanu PF in the 2018 elections.

“It is actually not true that I have interests to contest the Kwekwe Central by-elections,” she told Zwnews.

“In fact, memebers of the NPF had approached me saying I should contest these elections to fill the vacant seat but I declined since I needed some time to grieve and look after our daughter Isaki who was left in my custody. Ndosvika kupi ndichingochema nhaimi?” said Matambanadzo.

She also took time to dispel rife speculation insinuating that she had endorsed aspiring Zanu PF candidate Energy Dhala Ncube to succeed his husband.

“I never endorsed anyone, and anyone who is moving around speaking such things is misleading the nation. What really happened is that Dhala and his team came to me asking if I had interests to contest in the polls but I told her that I was not going to expend my energies seeking for some political post”.

Added Matambanadzo:

“Politics has never been my area and I told the Dhala team that I was not going to participate in any political contestation”.

Prior to his death on 28 July 2020, Matambanadzo had complained of food poisoning and, at one time, he told parliamentarians that he ‘turned yellow’ after he was poisoned.

Zwnews