The Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority ZESA has twitched off parts of Mabvuku and Tafara to facilitate maintainance works.

ZESA, through its distribution arm, the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has citizens to treat all power lines as live in order to avoid accidents.

Meanwhile, ZETDC has joined the world in observing Breast Cancer Awareness Month, saying breast cancer can be detected early and treated effectively.

“Both men and women, lets push to understand the risks, the signs and symptoms that need prompt medical attention,” notes ZETDC.

Zwnews