Talent Chingwaru, a teacher who was last week filmed assaulting a Lower Six student at a school in Harare, was yesterday convicted on his own plea of guilt.

Chingwaru was quick to appeal for a lighter sentence from court, saying he was emotionally stressed when he committed the offence.

Chingwaru (39), a teacher at Harare Einstein Tuition Centre told magistrate Judith Taruvinga that he was struggling with a toothache, which caused him emotional stress.

Chingwaru will be back in court today for sentencing, after being found guilty.

He was arrested when a video in which he was assaulting the student went viral.

In the video, he could be seen seriously beating up the boy.

Meanwhile, corporal punishment is a condemned act in Zimbabwe.

Zwnews