President Emmerson Mnangagwa is meeting Alena Douhan, the UN Special Rapporteur invited to assess what regime says is ‘negative impact’ of targeted sanctions.

Douhan, a Belarusian national, previously made trips to Qatar, Venezuela and Syria and condemned sanctions.

Mnangagwa is expecting a good report from the Belarusian, a friendly nation to Zimbabwe.

The Zimbabwean government is blaming the country’s problems on sanctions imposed by the West.

However, critics say the country is suffering more from corruption than from the ‘so-called’ sanctions.

Zwnews