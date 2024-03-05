Categories: Zim Latest

ZESA pegs electricity tariffs in US dollars

The Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC) has pegged the electricity tariffs in United States dollars.

In a notice to customers, ZETDC said the tariff is payable at the prevailing interbank rate on the date of the purchase. Reads the notice:

ZETDC would like to advise its valued clients of the domestic prepaid cost guide that applies to the first purchase of each month.

The tariff is pegged in US$ and is payable at the prevailing interbank rate on the date of the purchase.

Clients can use the following cost guide based on ZERA approved tariff of 1 December 2023. The unit cost is inclusive of the 6% REA Levy.

50.00 Units (kWh) – US$4.24

100.00 Units (kWh) – US$9.01

200.00 Units (kWh) – US$25.97

250.00 Units (kWh) – US$38.16

300.00 Units (kWh) – US$50.35

350.00 Units (kWh) – US$63.60

400.00 Units (kWh) – US$76.85

500.00 Units (kWh) – US$104.41

600.00 Units (kWh) – US$131.97

700.00 Units (kWh) – US$159.53

800.00 Units (kWh) – US$187.09

900.00 Units (kWh) – US$214.65

1000.00 Units (kWh) – US$242.21

Units costs (exclusive of the 6% REAL levy) are as follows:

0-50 kWh cost US$0.08/kWh

51-100 kWh cost US$0.09/kWh

101-200 kWh cost US$0.16/kWh

201-300 kWh cost US$0.23/kWh

301-400 kWh cost US$0.25/kWh

Above 400kWh cost US$0.26/kWh

This notice serves as a cost guide and clients are advised to be guided accordingly.

Zwnews

5th March 2024

