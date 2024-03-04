U.S. Sanction Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Tagwirei, FAZ boss for Human Rights Abuses, Corruption

Statement by National Security Council Spokesperson Adrienne Watson on U.S. Sanctions Targeting Zimbabwean Individuals and Entities:

The United States remains deeply concerned about the ongoing political, economic, and human rights abuses in Zimbabwe. Civil society has been targeted, political activity severely restricted, and fundamental freedoms stifled, all while government leaders exploit public resources for personal gain. These illicit activities contribute to a global network of corruption, smuggling, and money laundering, further impoverishing communities not only in Zimbabwe but also across southern Africa and beyond.

In response to these continuing abuses, the United States is intensifying efforts to hold accountable those responsible for such exploitation. Today, we are implementing new measures in Zimbabwe, including utilizing the Global Magnitsky sanctions program, to demonstrate that the egregious actions of powerful individuals and companies in Zimbabwe align with the conduct of the worst human rights violators and corrupt actors globally.

The Department of the Treasury is designating three entities and eleven individuals, including President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, Brigadier General (Retired) Walter Tapfumaneyi, and businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, under Executive Order 13818, which enforces the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act. These designations complement recent U.S. Government actions, such as pausing U.S. participation in the African Development Bank Dialogue and implementing visa restrictions for those undermining democracy in Zimbabwe. These steps coincide with the termination of the previous Zimbabwe sanctions program initiated in March 2003, indicating a strategic shift towards targeted accountability for human rights abuses and corruption.

It’s crucial to note that sanctions on these individuals and entities do not equate to sanctions on Zimbabwe or its people. The U.S. Administration reaffirms its commitment to collaborate with the people of Zimbabwe, support civil society, human rights defenders, and independent media, and uphold values consistent with the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act of 2001. We will continue to take necessary measures to hold accountable those who obstruct Zimbabweans’ democratic freedoms and governance.