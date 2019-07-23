ZESA blamed as confused man jumps into neighbour’s bed

In an unfortunate situation, a ‘confused’ Harare man was allegedly caught in another man’s house sleeping with the neighbor’s wife.

Upon confrontation, the man blamed the absence of electricity for his confusion.

He said on the day in question it was around 11pm and there was total darkness as there was no electricity and he mistakenly got into the neighbour’s thinking that it was his house, the houses are said to be of the same plan.

The wife of the neighbour also said she failed to identify that it was not her husband because there was no electricity and also the two men have similar physical stature, the woman said as usual she gave her husband his conjugal rights.

The two said they only discovered the supposed mistake in the morning.

Online