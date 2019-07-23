Chiwenga officially marries in secrecy, Mary protected if he dies..Kaondera breathes fire

The Chiwengas marriage was rushed to ensure that there are no complications in the distribution of the VP’s estate basing on his complicated health condition

HARARE: Ailing Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who is in China for treatment hastily solemnized his marriage to former model Mary Chiwenga (nee Mubaiwa)early this month at a highly secretive function in Borrowdale, Zim Morning Post has learnt.

Impeccable sources told this publication that the power couple was married under customary law in 2011 but had not solemnized the marriage under Marriage Act Chapter 5:11.

The marriage was said to have been presided over by acting provincial magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi although we failed to obtain immediate confirmation.

“The couple married on July 3 in Borrowdale Brook at a highly secretive event.

‘Munamato Mutevedzi was the marriage officer and there were murmurs that the marriage was rushed to ensure that there are no complications in the distribution of the VP’s estate basing on his complicated health condition.

“It is nothing new in our Shona culture to plan for the future that is why you see some relatives are relocated to the rural home if their health conditions worsen.

“It’s not a death prediction but its cultural,” explained our source.

Investigations carried out by this publication established that on the day in question, Chiwenga temporarily sneaked into the country contrary to reports that he was battling for his life in South Africa.

Interestingly, at that material time, he was also scheduled to officiate a national clean -up day in Ruwa and his presence had been announced in state media.

He was in no-show and assigned Evelyn Ndlovu, Minister of State in the Office of Vice President cover for him.

Ndlovu, in her address, said she was standing in for the Vice President but could not disclose why her boss did not attend the clean-up campaign which is held every first Friday of each month.

Chiwenga, who is battling an undisclosed ailment has been in whirlwind trips between Harare, South Africa, India and China where he is seeking treatment for a rare medical condition.

This week, presidential spokesperson George Charamba said he was airlifted to China where a command operation of medical experts from three countries will attend to him after high level consultations between government and China.

Sources say during his last visit to India, he underwent a medical operation in which his oesaphugus was replaced giving him difficulties in eating and speaking.

His battle of speech was confirmed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa last week when he addressed the ZANU PF national women’s league .

“Vice President Constantino Chiwenga who has been ill for some time is in South Africa where he is being treated of a rare disease,” Mnangagwa said.

“We are always talking every time when he is able and I am happy to know that he is now recovering since he has started to do exercises,” said Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, former footballer Shingi Kawondera last week filed papers at the High Court alleging that his divorce to Marry was completed using forged documents.

Kawondera is suing Marry for US$700,000, accusing her of “grabbing” all their matrimonial property and impoverishing him.

Through his lawyers Kashangura Law Chambers, Kawondera says Mary sought divorce from him in 2010. The marriage was dissolved by decree of divorce granted by the High Court on May 19, 2011.

But Kawondera, in papers filed on July 15, now says Mary never served him with the summons as required by the rules of court.

There was no file of a notice of opposition from the Chiwengas at the time of writing.

