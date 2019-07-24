Mnangagwa Govt Mourns Former-ZDF Commander

HARARE: President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s government has issued a statement mourning the passing away of former Zimbabwe Defense Forces Commander General Maclean.

In a statement, the Ministry of Information said, “Weeks before we commemorate ZDF Day the nation has lost its first post-Independence ZDF Commander, General (Rtd) Andrew ” Sandy” Maclean. General (Rtd) Andrew “Sandy” Maclean passed on the 18th of July 2019. A low key funeral and his memorial will be held on Thursday 25 July 2019.”

Maclean(87) retired from the ZDF on July 31, 1982, and was replaced by the late General Solomon Mujuru from August 1, 1982.