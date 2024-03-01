ZERA works on framework to establish more EV charging ports

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) is crafting a framework that will dictate how electric vehicle (EV) charging ports are created and used in the country as government moves to promote e-mobility.

The EV market is projected to reach a US$623,3 billion globally by end of this year as countries increasingly move away from combustion engine vehicles, according to German statistics agency, Statista.

With Zimbabwe holding significant lithium deposits, the main substance used for EV batteries, the government is pushing for mass adoption of EVs.

This was revealed at the 2024 International Renewable Energy Conference Expo being held in Victoria Falls hosted by The Standard, one of three publications under the private media firm, Alpha Media Holdings.

“We have been working with various stakeholders with some policy directions in terms of how we should promote and provide incentives to the public in terms of charging stations,” ZERA engineer Man’arai Ndovorwi said yesterday.

“So, you will find as the permanent secretary (Energy and Power Development ministry permanent secretary Gloria Magombo) alluded to that we did work with some partners and did come up with a framework that is going to inform the policy direction when it comes to e-mobility.”

He said the policy framework basically looked at what was the current EV status within the country and which areas they were going to be looking at in terms of improving at that level.

“And also, the issue of the charging modes that we are going to be having in the country. Fast chargers, slow charges, depending on the needs, perceptions and the infrastructure grid stability in which we are going to have those chargers installed,” the Zera official said.

Newsday