Gvt speaks on Victoria Falls Airport bomb scare, security details on high alert

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa’s spokesperson George Charamba has confirmed that there was a bomb scare at Victoria Falls Airport this morning.

In a statement, Charamba said they got an alert of the threat from FastJet Airlines.

“This morning, Zimbabwe Airport Authorities were made aware of an e-mail sent through FASTJET AIRLINE by one JOHN DOE claiming “credible bomb/firearm threat” targeting Zimbabwean airports.

“As a precaution, the country’s security systems are now on heightened alert following this message whose source and credibility is also being investigated.

“His Excellency the President, Dr ED Mnangagwa, who this morning was slotted to address a meeting, in the prime resort City of Victoria Falls, has had to suspend his trip to allow for investigations which are already underway.

1st March 2024

