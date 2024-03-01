Sungura king Macheso dates Chitungwiza tonight

Sungura king Alick Macheso is back in Chitungwiza where he is billed to share the stage with his ‘‘daughter’’ Selmor Mtukudzi at Tanza Centre tonight.

Macheso is one of Zimbabwe’s top Sungura musicians of all time. He is an award winning guitarist, lyricist, and dancer.

Macheso rose to prominence in the early 1990s with his album ‘Magariro’ which carried the hit ‘Pakutema munda’ and ‘Baba namai’.

He boasts of a number of albums under his belt.

His 2000 album Simbaradzo was and still is the best selling album of all time in Zimbabwe with hits like Mundikumbuke, Petunia, Nguva and Amai VaRubhi among others.

Elsewhere, AFRO-JAZZ musician Victor Kunonga, widely regarded as one of Zimbabwe’s best artists, has roped in the services of the red hot Jah Prayzah on his sixth studio album to be launched at Sherwood Golf Club in the capital tonight.

Though having come to the limelight in 2004, Kunonga quickly rose to fame with his first two albums, Such Is Life and Uyo, and was already a household name by 2007.

The Induna album is expected to steal the limelight as it is fused with amapiano and a mixture of Shona and Ndebele songs that define Kunonga’s roots.

Addressing journalists ahead of the album launch on Tuesday afternoon, Kunonga said the album was named after one of his songs ‘Induna’ which depicts a young man who looked into the future hoping to become a chief and enjoy the privileges that come with it.

“Induna, I wrote this song five years ago and developed the idea over the years,” he said. “Why this song is very special to me is, when I was developing the idea, my mother came through and she heard the song and she started to dance to it.

“I am singing about Induna, this young man looking into the future hoping that one day he will become a chief and en-joy the privileges that come with being a chief and comically saying “look I will have the privilege to choose all the beautiful women”. That is how ‘Induna’ came to be the name of the album.” Kunonga said the album and his music were inspired by his upbringing and rural background such as traditional ceremonies like biras.

“Speaking about ‘Induna’, it takes me back to my roots besides being a rural Hwedza boy, Bulawayo, the Matabeleland feeling in me, I felt l also needed to present that side of me and hence you will find that on this album there are songs written in Ndebele and one in Shona and Ndebele and I feel that this is a perfect present,” he said.

When asked about collaborations, Kunonga said they were not only about prominent artistes, but also instrumentalists who add flavour to the music.

Zwnews