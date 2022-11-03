Bonang Matheba will reportedly appear as a guest artist on Netflix’s Young, Famous & African.

While rumors suggested that she would be joining the reality show, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed she would be more like a ‘friend’ to the show and not necessarily a cast member.

“Bonang joins Netflix reality show. But, it’s not in a way many expect. Bonang will be featured on Young, Famous & African, but she is not going to be a cast member. So … Rumours are true, but with a caveat,” he reported.

CASTING NEWS: Bonang joins Netflix reality show But, it’s not in a way many expect. Bonang will be featured on Young, Famous & African, but she is not going to be a cast member. So … Rumours are true, but with a caveat. #KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/yhsniCi097 — Kgopolo (@PhilMphela) November 3, 2022

Previously City Press reported that she would be joining the show as a cast member.

“She joined the show as its new face. It is not yet clear who she is replacing, but she will come in because fans have been hinting at wanting her to join the show,” one source said.

“She has started filming already. In her first scenes, she will be seen on her trip to the US, when she was in the Hamptons in August and did not reveal what she was doing there. It will be revealed as part of her debut.”

Bonang recently joined Steve Madden South Africa as its ambassador for the holiday collection.

In a separate statement, Bonang wrote, “I was looking for styles that would be great to holiday in, celebrate in, dance the night away in or even be the perfect gift to spoil someone special over the festive season.”

Bonang recently dominated headlines when she accused her former talent agency CSA Global of doing her dirty especially where House Of BNG is concerned.

“One thing I WILL do, is stand up for myself!!! PUBLICLY!! I’ve had ENOUGH!! You’ve put me and my family through HELL the last 2 years!! And clearly being decent behind closed doors, isn’t the language you understand ANYMORE!!! I’m going to FIGHT!! Watch me!!”

“you steal from black creatives!! I’m not the 1st one!! A quick Google search is all one needs…It ends TODAY!! @DavinPhillips. *let the music play*”

Speaking about this in an interview with Drum magazine where she said the fight for BNG is far from over, “There was and still is a huge legal battle around BNG that is still ongoing.

“I can’t say too much because the matter is sub judice. But BNG is here, doing well. It is my brand; my heart and soul and we are launching something major.

“There will come a time when I will explain what exactly happened to me and people need to learn from it. It’s a lesson I learned and it’s a mistake that anyone can make and because we trust people, we end up in complicated situations,” she told the paper.

ZALebs