The Zimbabwe Energy and Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has reviewed the fuel pump price, Diesel 50 and Blend to be precise, with effect from 5 June 2021.

To this effect, Diesel 50 is now to be sold at the price of ZW$110.54 or US$1.30 per litre, while Blend will cost ZW$112.55 or US$1.33 per litre respectively.

However, ZERA has pointed out that traders may sell at prices below the stipulated ones depending on trading advantages.

-Zwnews