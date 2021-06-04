Prominent musician, Selmor Mtukudzi who is daughter of late national hero Oliver Mtukudzi says for the first time, she felt sad having to come back to Zimbabwe after performing in South Africa, because the current situation in the country is not that pleasing anymore.

She implored President Emmerson Mnangagwa to sort things so that the country’s economy can improve.

Selmor believes that Zimbabweans, artists included need an environment that allows them to run decent lives.

“This is the 1st time in the years I’ve been performing outside Zimbabwe that I have felt sad to be coming back home.

“Plz Mr President @edmnangagwa don’t let us artists be destitute in our own land.

“Let’s copy what SA is doing and allow us 2 work for our families. Yours sincerely a proud Zimbabwe,” she posted on her official Twitter handle.

Selmor had just returned from South Africa where she performed at a concert held at Joburg Theatre, a world class home of live entertainment.

The concert, saw Selmor sharing the stage with South Africa’s Vusi Mahlasela, Madosini, Steve Dyer and Ami Faku.

The two-day concert was dubbed “Remembering Tuku,” and paid tribute to the legendary music superstar, the late Dr Oliver Mtukudzi, renowned for being a cultural icon globally.

