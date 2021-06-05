The Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) in Zimbabwe church war is seemingly far from over, this follows an urgent chamber application with the High Court of Zimbabwe filed by a Bindura resident Enos Manyika seeking to bar the warring AFM in Zimbabwe church factions from using the name.

Manyika claims that he registered the name for his church in 2001, and therefore, according to him, the warring parties should stop using the name.

The AFM recently split into two churches, AFM of Zimbabwe and AFM in Zimbabwe.

This comes after the faction led by Reverend Cossam Chiangwa refused to accept a court ruling on the church leadership crisis case and renamed their group AFM of Zimbabwe.

The church’s leadership wrangle had been going on for years following an attempt by another faction led by immediate former president Reverend Aspher Madziyire and his successor Reverend Amon Madawo to amend the Constitution.

-Zwnews