In 2023, the Zimbabwe Energy and Regulatory Authority (ZERA) penalized 137 petroleum companies for operating without the requisite retail licences.

According to the Authority, fines ranging from US$50 to US$600 have been imposed on the different companies.

“So far, three retail operators have had their licences suspended for purchasing fuel from unlicensed wholesalers.

“The operation is not about recovering fuel but enforcing licensing regulations and long-term order in the sector.

“Most unlicensed retailers sell petroleum products well below gazetted prices because they would have procured their products illegally,” ZERA told The Sunday Mail.

Zwnews