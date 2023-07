Former Dynamos midfielder, Nathan Ziwini has been arrested on allegations of murder.

Ziwini was arrested this Sunday and he is expected to appear in court on Monday.

The retired footballer is alleged to have assaulted the now-deceased Mamasa Magwarimbo at a nightclub in Dzivarasekwa Harare.

Ziwini who was also arrested last year for allegedly drug peddling is currently detained at Dzivaresekwa Police Station.

-zbc