The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced a massive increase in fuel prices.

The pump price of petrol goes up from US$1.44 to US$1.51 and diesel from US$1.44 to US$1.51.

ZERA says the increase is necessitated by geopolitical tensions in Eastern Europe, where Russia is conducting a military operation in Ukraine.

This has seen fuel prices rising on the world market.

Zwnews