Starting 10 a.m. Moscow time (0700 UTC), Russian troops will stop firing to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators had agreed to set up humanitarian corridors in parts of Ukraine badly hit by fighting.

The southeastern port city of Mariupol has been encircled and under Russian fire for days.

Its mayor said there was no more running water, electricity or heating. DW