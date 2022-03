Rarely two days after hiking the price of fuel, the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced yet another price hike.

The pump price of petrol goes up from US$1.51 per litre to US$1.67, and diesel goes up from US$1.51 to US$1.68.

Zera is attributing the hike to the rapidly increasing international prices triggered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Zwnews