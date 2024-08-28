The Zimbabwe Energy and Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has named a number of service stations for selling contaminated fuel.
In a public statement, ZERA the net is closing down on all those found wanting.
The culprits include:
Elima Fuels VID Eastlea, Harare
Selling contaminated blend.
Convicted and fined.
2
Knars Petroleum, Marondera
Selling water contaminated blend.
Convicted and fined.
3
Rubel Energy Mufakose, Harare
Selling contaminated diesel.
Convicted and fined.
4
AA Fuels Southerton, Harare
Selling contaminated blend.
Convicted and fined.
5
Elima Waterfalls, Harare
Selling contaminated blend and diesel.
Convicted and fined.
6
Elima Ruwa
Selling contaminated blend and diesel.
Convicted and fined.
Repeat offender.
License cancelled
Site closed.
7
Mt Meru Mbare, Harare
Selling water contaminated diesel.
Convicted and fined.
8
Busuman Motors Bulawayo
Selling contaminated diesel.
Convicted and fined.
9
All Oils Ardbennie, Harare
Selling water contaminated diesel.
Convicted and fined.
10
DA Motors Mutare
Selling contaminated diesel and blended petrol as unblended petrol.
Convicted and fined.
11
Flo Petroleum Masvingo
Selling contaminated blend.
Convicted and fined.
12
Pitstop Hatcliff. Harare