The Zimbabwe Energy and Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has named a number of service stations for selling contaminated fuel.

In a public statement, ZERA the net is closing down on all those found wanting.

The culprits include:

Elima Fuels VID Eastlea, Harare

Selling contaminated blend.

Convicted and fined.

2

Knars Petroleum, Marondera

Selling water contaminated blend.

Convicted and fined.

3

Rubel Energy Mufakose, Harare

Selling contaminated diesel.

Convicted and fined.

4

AA Fuels Southerton, Harare

Selling contaminated blend.

Convicted and fined.

5

Elima Waterfalls, Harare

Selling contaminated blend and diesel.

Convicted and fined.

6

Elima Ruwa

Selling contaminated blend and diesel.

Convicted and fined.

Repeat offender.

License cancelled

Site closed.

7

Mt Meru Mbare, Harare

Selling water contaminated diesel.

Convicted and fined.

8

Busuman Motors Bulawayo

Selling contaminated diesel.

Convicted and fined.

9

All Oils Ardbennie, Harare

Selling water contaminated diesel.

Convicted and fined.

10

DA Motors Mutare

Selling contaminated diesel and blended petrol as unblended petrol.

Convicted and fined.

11

Flo Petroleum Masvingo

Selling contaminated blend.

Convicted and fined.

12

Pitstop Hatcliff. Harare