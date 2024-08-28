File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred on 26/08/24 at around 1710 hours at the 38 kilometre peg along Masvingo-Mbalabala Road.

Two people were killed while two others were injured when a Toyota Belta vehicle with two occupants was involved in a head on collision with an Inter Africa Bus with 43 passengers on board.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Masvingo General Hospital mortuary for post mortem while the injured were treated and discharged at Mashava Clinic.

Zwnews