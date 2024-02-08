Categories: Zim Latest

ZERA announced fuel prices effective from 06 February

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced fuel prices effective from 06 February to 04 March 2024.

ZERA set the price of diesel at US$1.67 per litre, up from US$1.66 and the price of petrol at US$1.64 per litre, up from US$1.57 announced on 04 January.

ZERA said in a notice:

The prices are for February 2024 based on M-1 and they will be effective up to 4 March 2024.

The public and operators are advised that the blending ratio is at E5. Operators may sell the petroleum products below the prescribed prices depending on their trading advantages and should display prices in a prominent place as provided for by the fuel pricing regulations.

The increase in the price of fuel, though slight for diesel, may result in a fresh wave of price increases.

Zwnews

8th February 2024

