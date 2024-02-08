Trio killed in shootout with police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of three suspects after a shootout with police detectives.

In other news, ZRP reports that, Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika (20) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Westen Shopping Centre, Chegutu on 03/02/24 in which a police officer, Elisha Munengerwa (35) died.

The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a home-made knife once on the lower left arm before stealing a Techno Camon cellphone and fled from the scene.

The victim succumbed to the stab wound.

On 06/02/24, detectives from CID Chegutu acted on received information and recovered the stolen cellphone from a local person which led to the arrest of the suspect.

Zwnews