Trio killed in shootout with police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of three suspects after a shootout with police detectives.
In other news, ZRP reports that, Tinotenda Tatenda Nyika (20) was arrested in connection with a case of murder which occurred at Westen Shopping Centre, Chegutu on 03/02/24 in which a police officer, Elisha Munengerwa (35) died.
The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim with a home-made knife once on the lower left arm before stealing a Techno Camon cellphone and fled from the scene.
The victim succumbed to the stab wound.
On 06/02/24, detectives from CID Chegutu acted on received information and recovered the stolen cellphone from a local person which led to the arrest of the suspect.
Zwnews
Image: The Herald The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa had a unique encounter with street… Read More
The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced fuel prices effective from 06 February to… Read More
Latest News on Spar Female Employee in Leaked Video Reports of a woman, dubbed the… Read More
The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has warned the troubled CCC not to keep changing… Read More
Super Eagles Advance to Africa Cup of Nations Final after Semi Final Win Over Bafana… Read More
President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has castigated his ministers for inviting him to officially open small… Read More