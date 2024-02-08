Categories: Zim Latest

First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa cooks for street kids

Image: The Herald

The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa had a unique encounter with street children, when she took time to prepare a meal for them at the skills development centre in Mbare yesterday.

Some women from Mbare Community assisted the First Lady in feeding street children at the skills development centre she set up in Mbare

Amai Mnangagwa identified the place which she has refurbished through working with the city council and relevant Government departments.

Children living and working on the streets partake in a meal which was prepared for them by Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa at the skills development centre she set up for them in Mbare yesterday

In her address, the First Lady highlighted that matters to do with the moulding and raising of children did not have anything to do with politics.

Dr Mnangagwa implored Zimbabweans to abstain from calling the children demeaning names, but instead play a part in helping them to become better and responsible citizens.

Zwnews

Share
8th February 2024

Recent Posts

ZERA announced fuel prices effective from 06 February

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has announced fuel prices effective from 06 February to… Read More

8th February 2024

Trio killed in shootout with police

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the death of three suspects after a shootout… Read More

8th February 2024

Viral Video ‘Spar Lady’ Targeted by Online Bullies, LATEST

Latest News on Spar Female Employee in Leaked Video Reports of a woman, dubbed the… Read More

8th February 2024

This must stop: Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda tells Tshabangu

The Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Mudenda, has warned the troubled CCC not to keep changing… Read More

8th February 2024

Nigeria Secure 2023 Afcon Final Place With Dramatic Penalty Shootout Victory Over South Africa

Super Eagles Advance to Africa Cup of Nations Final after Semi Final Win Over Bafana… Read More

8th February 2024

NOT ANYMORE: President Mnangagwa ‘refuses’ to officially open small projects

President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has castigated his ministers for inviting him to officially open small… Read More

7th February 2024