First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa cooks for street kids

The First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa had a unique encounter with street children, when she took time to prepare a meal for them at the skills development centre in Mbare yesterday.

Some women from Mbare Community assisted the First Lady in feeding street children at the skills development centre she set up in Mbare

Amai Mnangagwa identified the place which she has refurbished through working with the city council and relevant Government departments.

Children living and working on the streets partake in a meal which was prepared for them by Angel of Hope Foundation patron First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa at the skills development centre she set up for them in Mbare yesterday

In her address, the First Lady highlighted that matters to do with the moulding and raising of children did not have anything to do with politics.

Dr Mnangagwa implored Zimbabweans to abstain from calling the children demeaning names, but instead play a part in helping them to become better and responsible citizens.

