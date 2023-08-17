The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has promised to release information on the printing of ballot papers after being dragged to court by main opposition party Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC).

Party lawyer, Thabani Mpofu has confirmed the development saying ZEC agreed to provide the information by close of day on 19 August 2023.

“ZEC has advised that it will supply all the information relating to the printing and distribution of ballot papers. It has committed to doing so by end of day on the 19th.

“Should the information not be to the satisfaction of the applicants, the matter will be argued on the 21st,” he says.

CCC argued that it is entitled to the information prior to the exercise in terms of S52A of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13).

The main opposition sought the court to compel ZEC to release “all the information relating to where and by whom ballot papers to be used in the harmonised elections to be held on the 23th of August 2023 were printed” and the total number of ballot papers that have been printed for the poll.

It sought to be furnished with details of the intended distribution of ballot papers to each polling station in the country.

CCC wants ZEC to “ensure that the total number of ballot papers printed does not exceed, by more than 10 percent, the number of voters eligible to vote to in the harmonised elections…”

The party is also seeking court to compel ZEC to release serial numbers by polling stations of the ballot papers to be distributed to each and every polling station.

Zwnews