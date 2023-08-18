A Plumtree man (37) is in hot soup after he was found red-handed skinning a stolen goat in his bedroom hut.

The goat belonged to his grandfather.

The matter came to light at Plumtree magistrates courts yesterday where Mbakisi Ncube appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

He pleaded not guilty to a stock theft charge and was remanded in custody to August 29.

The court alleged on August 23 the grandfather Themba Ncube (82) missed one of his she goats and told his other nephew Shiela Ndlovu.

Ndlovu searched for the goat around the yard and heard the goat’s bleats inside Mbakisi’s room.

She peeped through the door and found the accused trying to skin the goat.

Ndlovu rushed to tell the grandfather who positively identified his goat and filed a police report which led to the arrest of the accused.

Anorld Mudekunye represented the state.

Bulawayo24