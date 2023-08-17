BEDR00M PHOTOGRAPHS of erotic moments of an illicit affair between a dealer, Farai Bepe, and his lover Egifa Njanike, are being sold in and around Rusape.

Both Farai and Egifa are married and reside in Gandanzara District.

Egifa told H-Metro that Farai seduced her into an illicit affair during a time when her marriage was on the rocks.

She said Farai recorded their erotic moments and saved them on a memory card that didn’t belong to him.

“There are two villagers making money from my pictures with Farai,” said Egifa.

“Caleb and Regis leaked the pictures to my husband first and then began selling them to interested people.

“My husband was hurt, but I apologised for cheating on him.

“He left for Harare without saying much and I am expecting him to return tomorrow.”

She added:

“Our marriage was going through challenges and that’s why I ended up giving in to Farai’s sexual advances.

“Farai took the pictures and forgot that the memory card was not his.

“Akazodzosera muzukuru wake memory card saka ndiye akazoita kuti maphotos acho atekeshere.

“This has shamed me and I wish whoever leaked the pictures is arrested,” said Egifa.

Farai could not be reached for comment.